Ratings: Masked Singer Season 9 Premiere, Two Chicagos Lead Night

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s Masked Singer season premiere landed in a three-way tie for the nightly demo win, while NBC’s Chicago Fire drew Wednesday’s largest audience. 'Missing' Shows Found!

FOX | The Masked Singer opened Season 9 with 3.6 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating — right on par with its fall opener, but down sharply from its year-ago season premiere (4.2 mil/0.9).

NBC | Chicago Med (6.5 mil/0.6), Fire (6.6 mil/0.6) and P.D. (5.1 mil/0.5) all dipped upon returning from a multi-week break.

THE CW | The Flash (534K/0.1, read post mortem) added viewers, on-the-bubble Kung Fu (404K/0.1) lost some.

CBS | TPIR at Night (4.2 mil/0.4) was down sharply, Lingo (2.3 mil/0.3) was steady and Tough as Nails (1.7 mil/0.2) dipped.

ABC | The Conners (3.4 mil/0.4), The Goldbergs (2.2 mil/0.3), Abbott Elementary (2.7 mil/0.4), Episode 3 of Not Dead Yet (2.2 mil/0.3) and A Million Little things (2 mil/0.2, read recap) were all down — and there are possibly some series lows to be found in there, but on Thursdays my abacus and I don’t officially sign on until afternoon.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. This is only an exhibition, this is not a competition. Please, no wagering.