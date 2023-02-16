SNL: Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, Jenna Ortega to Host in March

Hot off his team’s Super Bowl LVII victory, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been invited to tackle Saturday Night Live hosting duties next month.

Kelce will then pass the ball (sports puns are the easiest!) to Wednesday star Jenna Ortega the following week.

As previously reported, Woody Harrelson is set to host SNL next, on Feb. 25, and in doing so join the long-running sketchy comedy series’ exclusive Five-Timers Club. That night, Jack White will make his fourth solo appearance as musical guest (and fifth overall).

Kelce will call the plays as host on Saturday, March 4, with Kelsea Ballerini taking the stage as musical guest for the first time.

Ortega will then make her own SNL hosting debut on Saturday, March 11 — the same weekend that Scream VI, in which she co-stars, hits theaters. Serving as musical guest that night will be The 1975, taking the stage at SNL for the second time ever.

Who are you most curious to see lord over Studio 8H in the coming weeks?