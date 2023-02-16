TVLine Items: Starsky & Hutch Reboot, Elizabeth Olsen Series Teaser and More

Fox is flipping genders on Starsky & Hutch, developing a female-led reboot of the popular 1970s cop series, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The update — which hails from writers/showrunners Sam Sklaver (Prodigal Son) and Elizabeth Peterson (The Resident) — centers on Detectives Sasha Starsky and Nicole Hutchinson, who “solve crimes in the offbeat town of Desert City while staying true to their friendship, their awesomeness, and somehow also trying to unravel the mystery behind who sent their fathers to prison 15 years ago for a crime they didn’t commit.”

The original Starsky & Hutch aired for four seasons, from 1975-79, on ABC and starred Paul Michael Glaser and David Soul as the titular Southern California detectives. A buddy-comedy film version of the series, featuring Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson, was released in 2004.

* Veronica Cartwright (The Birds) will guest-star on The CW’s upcoming drama Gotham Knights as Eunice Harmon, a seemingly gentle older woman in a nursing home, who surprisingly is connected to a frightening history of Gotham. Cartwright’s character will debut in the fourth episode and appear again in the seventh.

* Barry Pepper (The Kennedys) has joined the cast of Taylor Sheridan’s Bass Reeves series for Paramount+, starring David Oyelowo and Dennis Quaid, our sister site Variety reports. Pepper will play Esau Pierce, “the leader of the 1st Cherokee Mounted Rifles and a battle tested warrior himself.”

* Veterans from CBS’ The Young and the Restless will return to reprise their roles in celebration of the show’s 50th anniversary (on March 26): Michael Damian (as Danny Romalotti), Patty Weaver (Gina Roma), Tricia Cast (Nina Webster), Barbara Crampton (Leanna Love) and Veronica Redd (Mamie Johnson) will appear in episodes airing in mid-March.

* HBO Max has released a teaser for the limited series Love & Death, starring Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision) and Jesse Plemons (Fargo, Friday Night Lights) in “the true story of Candy and Pat Montgomery and Betty and Allan Gore – two churchgoing couples enjoying their small-town Texas life… until an extramarital affair leads somebody to pick up an axe.” The series premieres with its first three episodes on Thursday, April 27.

* Comedy Central has released a promo for the new Andy Samberg animated comedy Digman!, premiering Wednesday, March 22 at 10:30/9:30c. As previously reported, the voice cast includes Samberg and Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Mitra Jouhari (Three Busy Debras), Tim Robinson (I Think You Should Leave), Dale Soules (Orange Is the New Black), Guz Khan (Our Flag Means Death) and Tim Meadows (The Goldbergs).

* PBS has released a teaser for the series Marie Antoinette, premiering Sunday, March 19 at 10 pm:

