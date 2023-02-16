Carnival Row: How to Binge Season 1 and Then Dive Into the Final Episodes

It’s nice to see you again, Inspector. The second (and final!) season of the fantasy-drama Carnival Row, starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne, will premiere this Friday, Feb. 17. Here’s how to watch.

Carnival Row‘s concluding season will feature 10 episodes, with two premiering each week on Prime Video. If you’ve been waiting to find out how fae folk and humans have been getting along and follow Inspector Philo (Bloom) as he investigates a series of gruesome murders that have stoked social tension, now is your time to subscribe to the streamer. Season 1 of the series is also available for binging/a rewatch.

How to Watch Carnival Row on Streaming

Whether you want to keep up with the weekly episode drops, or wait until the whole season has been released to binge it all, you will have to subscribe to Prime Video. Once you sign up for Prime Video, you can also catch up on Carnival Row Season 1 before the second season premieres on Feb. 17. And as a Prime Video subscriber, you also gain access to other original series including The Boys, Harlem, Bosch, The Summer I Turned Pretty, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. Prime Video also offers tons of new and popular movies including Shotgun Wedding, The Wolf of Wall Street and more. And if you’re interested in subscribing to other streamers, Prime Video offers add-on channels that give you access to shows like HBO’s The Last of Us, Paramount+’s Mayor of Kingstown, 1923, Tulsa King and Criminal Minds: Evolution, as well as critically acclaimed movies like Everything Everywhere All at Once, Moonlight and Ladybird, among others.

PRIME VIDEO STREAMING: SIGN UP NOW

($8.99/month; $14.99/month with Amazon Prime membership)



You can stream Prime Video titles by either purchasing a Prime Video subscription on its own, or purchasing an Amazon Prime membership. If you are only interested in streaming TV shows and movies, you can sign up for Prime Video for $8.99/month and cancel anytime. If you would like to stream Prime Video titles and also enjoy other benefits including free shipping for Amazon products, access to millions of songs on the Amazon Music catalog (with ad-free streaming) and unlimited photo storage, you can sign up for an Amazon Prime membership for $14.99/month. You can also save by subscribing to an annual plan costing $139/year.

The platform also offers Prime Video Channels so that subscribers can add other streamers and services including HBO Max, Paramount+, Showtime, Starz and more. Prime Video has got you covered as a one-stop shop for all things TV and movie.

What is Carnival Row About?

Carnival Row takes place in a fantastical world where creatures and humans clash. In Season 2, Inspector Philo investigates a series of gruesome murders stoking social tension; Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) and the Black Raven plot payback for the unjust oppression inflicted by The Burgue’s human leaders, Jonah Breakspear (Arty Froushan) and Sophie Longerbane (Caroline Ford); the cast of characters must face supernatural powers, vengeful family members, and the discovery of a radical new society; and with humans and fae folk divided and freedom on the line, each hero will encounter impossible dilemmas and soul-defining tests.

WATCH CARNIVAL ROW SEASON 2 TRAILER:

(If you sign up for a service through our links, TVLine may earn a commission.)