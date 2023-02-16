Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Season 2 Trailer: Will Milo Manheim Come Between Lahela and Walter?

As a doctor, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. has no problem cutting up bodies. But when it comes to matters of her own heart, those credentials go out the window. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Peyton Elizabeth Lee returns to Disney+ as the titular medical prodigy on Friday, March 31, and TVLine has your exclusive first look at what Season 2 has in store. (Spoiler alert: It’s a love triangle!)

“After spending the summer apart, Lahela is finally reunited with Walter, although he’s not the same boyfriend she said goodbye to months before,” reads the official logline. “Their relationship has shifted and they’re no longer on the same page. Her head is spinning and even more so when she meets a new patient, Nico. Lahela’s life is full of decisions — Walter, Nico and choosing her medical specialty. In the end, who or what will she choose?”

Sure, choosing between a biker and a surfer is a rite of passage for many Disney characters — just ask anyone from the Teen Beach Movie franchise — but that won’t make Lahela’s decision any easier.

In addition to Lee, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. stars Kathleen Rose Perkins (Big Shot) as Dr. Hannon, Jason Scott Lee (Mulan) as Benny, Matthew Sato (grown-ish) as Kai Kamealoha, Wes Tian as Brian Patrick, Emma Meisel (American Horror Story) as Steph, Mapuana Makia (Finding Ohana) as Noelani, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman (UnREAL) as Charles, Ronny Chieng (M3GAN) as Dr. Lee, Alex Aiono (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin) as Walter, and Milo Manheim (Z-O-M-B-I-E-S) as newcomer Nico.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Season 2, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.