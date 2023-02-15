YOU Season 4: Love 'Returns' in Part 2 as Joe Faces His 'Biggest and Greatest' Murder Yet — Watch Trailer

In a city full of dangerous strangers, sometimes it’s nice to see a familiar face. You know, unless that face belongs to the ex-wife you killed and framed for your own murder.

And that’s where YOU comes in. Netflix has released a trailer for Part 2 of the thriller’s fourth season (premiering March 9), which welcomes back Victoria Pedretti as Love Quinn-Goldberg. And just for an extra shot of nostalgia, Joe and Love reunite in the iconic cage where so many of this show’s love stories have ended up.

Given Love’s mortal status, it’s fair to assume that this reunion is merely a hallucination on Joe’s part. And can you blame the guy for losing his mind, considering everything that went down in Part 1?

The first five episodes, now streaming on Netflix, conclude by unmasking Joe’s new buddy Rhys as the so-called “Eat the Rich Killer.” Darker still, Rhys threatens to pin all of his murders on Joe if he doesn’t kill Kate’s obnoxiously smarmy friend Roald. Not only does Joe not kill Roald, but he vows to take Rhys down once and for all, a scheme made even more complicated by Rhys’ decision to run for Mayor of London.

“Now we’re in a different kind of movie, one where we know who the killer is, so it really becomes more about the relationship between Joe and the killer,” showrunner Sera Gamble tells TVLine. “I glibly refer to it as the serial killer buddy movie part of the season. We’ve never seen Joe have a conversation with someone who is — I don’t know if we can say he’s worse, but he’s just as bad. And I will say that Rhys doesn’t suffer the same level of regret and shame that Joe does. That, to us, is fascinating.”

YOU‘s Season 4 cast includes Penn Badgley as Joe/Jonathan, Tati Gabrielle as Marienne, Charlotte Ritchie as Kate, Lukas Gage as Adam, Ed Speleers as Rhys, Tilly Keeper as Phoebe, Amy-Leigh Hickman as Nadia, Niccy Lin as Sophie, Aidan Cheng as Simon, Brad Alexander as Edward, Ozioma Whenu as Blessing and Eve Austin as Gemma.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Season 4 Part 2, then drop a comment with your thoughts and theories. How will this story end?