The Mole Renewed for Season 2

Netflix is doubling down on deception: The Mole has been renewed for Season 2, the streamer announced Wednesday.

In the series, players work together to complete missions that add money to a group pot — but among them is “the mole,” a player pre-chosen to sabotage their earning efforts. Players are later quizzed, and the person knowing the least about the mole’s true identity is eliminated.

The Mole aired for five seasons on ABC between 2001 and 2008. Anderson Cooper hosted its first two seasons, followed by two celebrity editions emceed by Ahmad Rashad. In addition, a revival season kicked off in 2008, led by Jon Kelley. MSNBC’s Alex Wagner took over hosting duties for Netflix’s rendition.

The show is based on the original Belgian series De Mol, created by Bart De Pauw, Gaga Vanhove, Michiel Devlieger and Tom Lenaerts.

Netflix’s iteration is part of the streamer’s growing roster of unscripted series which also includes The Circle, Is It Cake?, Love Is Blind, Love On the Spectrum, Nailed It!, Selling Sunset, Too Hot to Handle, The Ultimatum and reboots of Iron Chef and Queer Eye.

And if you want a chance at winning the next prize pot and unmasking Season 2’s saboteur, the show is now casting.

Looking forward to more Mole? Let us know by dropping some comments!