TVLine Items: Good Lawyer 'Debut' Delayed, Alaska Daily Trailer and More

The Good Doctor fans will have to wait a little bit longer for the Good Lawyer backdoor pilot, which will now air Monday, March 13 at 10/9c on ABC, it was announced on Wednesday.

In the episode, which was previously scheduled for March 6, Dr. Shaun Murphy (played by Freddie Highmore) “seeks legal representation to help him win a case and puts his faith in a promising, young lawyer (Nancy Drew‘s Kennedy McMann) who has obsessive compulsive disorder,” reads the official synopsis.

McMann’s Joni DeGroot is a “brilliant, funny and self-aware lawyer who is relatively new to her prestigious law firm when she takes Shaun’s case.”

Felicity Huffman (American Crime, Desperate Housewives) co-stars as Janet Stewart, “a highly regarded attorney and partner at the law firm with a fierce intellect and dry wit,” while Bethlehem Million plays Joni’s compassionate and practical older sister and roommate.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* American football quarterback Tom Brady will executive-produce a limited series about former football coach and sports commentator John Madden, our sister site Deadline reports. Gavin O’Conner (Mare of Easttown) will direct and Alex Sohn (Vegas) will write the project detailing the life and career of the pop-culture figure.

* Kaitlin Olson (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) will play the lead role in an untitled detective drama pilot from ABC and executive producer Drew Goddard (The Good Place), our sister site Variety reports. Additionally, Rob Thomas (Veronica Mars) has boarded the project as showrunner.

* Briana Middleton (The Tender Bar) will star in a series adaption of the 1927 sci-fi film Metropolis, from Apple TV+ and showrunner Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot), Variety reports. Middleton will play the lead role of Finnie Polito, a character that didn’t appear in the film and original novel.

* Netflix has adapted popular manga Pluto into an anime series that will be released on the streamer in 2023. Watch an official sneak peek at Netflix Geeked.

* Disney+’s Descendants offshoot movie The Pocketwatch has added Sam Morelos (That ’90s Show) as Rapunzel’s daughter Zellie, Anthony Pyatt as young Hades, Peder Lindell as Morgana le Fay’s son Morgie, Mars as young Maleficent, Tristan Padil as young Prince Charming, Kabir Bery as young Aladdin, Grace Narducci (Law & Order: SVU) as young Fairy Godmother and newcomer Aiza Azaar as young Jasmine, Deadline reports.

* Prime Video has released a trailer for Daisy Jones & The Six, featuring the original song “Look At Us Now (Honeycomb).” Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling book, the 10-episode limited series — premiering with its first three installments on Friday, March 3 — follows a fictional band led by charming lead singers Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin).

* ABC has released a trailer for Alaska Daily‘s winter premiere on Thursday, March 2 at 10 pm:

