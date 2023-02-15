Raquel Welch Dead at 82

Legendary actress and iconic 1960s sex symbol Raquel Welch has died at the age of 82.

Welch’s family tells TMZ that the Golden Globe winner died following a brief, undisclosed illness.

Her TV career kicked off in the mid-1960s with guest spots on shows such as The Virginian, McHale’s Navy and Bewitched. That led to one of her first film roles, in 1966’s Fantastic Voyage.

On the big screen, Welch is perhaps best known for her role in the One Million Years B.C. remake (1966), manifesting the Deadly Sin “Lust” opposite Peter Cook and Dudley Moore in the 1967 comedy Bedazzled, and playing the titular secret agent in the spy spoof Fathom.

She also had roles in the 1969 spaghetti Western 100 Rifles and played the transgendered title role in 1970’s Myra Breckinridge. She took home the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture Actress in a Musical or Comedy in 1974 for her turn as Constance de Bonacieux in The Three Musketeers.

In the 1970s/80s, Welch’s TV appearances came on shows such as Mork & Mindy (as Orkan nemesis Captain Nirvana, above) and the telepics Scandal in a Small Town and Right to Die, earning a Golden Globe for the latter.

In more recent years, she had guested on Lois & Clark, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Seinfeld, Spin City and CSI: Miami, and played mom to Barry Watson in the 2017 UPtv original comedy Date My Dad.