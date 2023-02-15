Lucky Hank Trailer: Bob Odenkirk Gets the Spiral Bound Book Thrown at Him (Ouch!) in New AMC Series

Better call a plastic surgeon, amirite?!

The first trailer for Bob Odenkirk‘s new AMC series Lucky Hank dropped on Wednesday and it features a particularly wince inducing run-in between the Better Call Saul alum’s titular college professor and a spiral bound notebook. But as the trailer kinda-sorta establishes, the self-described “difficult man” had it coming.

Premiering Sunday, March 19, Lucky Hank (formerly titled Straight Man) is a “mid-life crisis tale” that takes place on a fictional college campus in the Pennsylvania Rust Belt. Odenkirk stars as William Henry “Hank” Devereaux Jr., the prickly chairman of the college’s English department. Aaron Zelman (Damages) and Paul Lieberstein (The Office) adapted the series from the Richard Russo novel Straight Man and serve as co-showrunners.

Mireille Enos (The Killing) co-stars as Hank’s wife Lily, the vice principal of the local high school. The cast also includes Oscar Nunez (The Office) as Dean Jacob Rose, Tom Bower (Ray Donovan) as Hank’s estranged father William Henry Devereaux Sr., Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks) as the college’s president Dickie Pope and Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley) as Lily’s ex Tom Leska.

