The Challenge: World Championship Reveals Cast and First Look — Plus, Get International Series Release Dates

Worlds will collide when The Challenge‘s ultimate global championship kicks off, and now we have our very first look at the chaos to come.

The Challenge: World Championship (which premieres on Paramount+ Wednesday, March 8 with two episodes; watch a first look video above) will pair MVP’s from its USA, UK, Argentina and Australia installments with Challenge legends from MTV’s past to form some of the most iconic teams in franchise history. Together, the duos will battle each other in hopes of coming out on top and winning the $500,000 prize. (And the World Champion title? That’s not too shabby either.)

The legends returning to the fold include Amber Borzotra, Darrell Taylor, Jodi Weatherton, Johnny “Bananas” DeVenanzio, Jonna Stephens, Jordan Wiseley, Kaycee Clark, KellyAnne Judd, Nelson Thomas, Nia Moore, Theo Campbell, Tori Deal, Wes Bergmann and Yes Duffy.

As for the first batch of global players, Ben Driebergen, Danny McCray, Justine Ndiba and Sarah Lacina will represent The Challenge: USA, while Emily Seebohm, Grant Crapp, Kiki Morris and Troy Cullen will be the faces from Australia. Contestants from the UK and Argentina series will be announced at a later date.

Fans can meet the global players by watching the international shows, which will be arriving soon to Paramount+. The Challenge: Australia begins streaming Wednesday, Feb. 15 (today!) at 1/12c; The Challenge: UK will drop Saturday, Feb. 25; and The Challenge: Argentina will release Wednesday, April 5.

Are you excited to see who takes the crown in this worldwide melee? Which returning players are you most excited to see? Watch the clip by pressing PLAY above, then hit the comments section.