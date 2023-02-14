TV Ratings: All American Eyes Highs, Magnum Rerun Matches Quantum Leap

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s The Bachelor led Monday in the demo while CBS’ NCIS copped the night’s largest audience. Cancellation Jitters: Network Shows in Limbo

ABC | The Bachelor (with 2.8 million viewers and a 0.6 demo rating) and The Good Doctor (3 mil/0.3) were both steady.

CBS | The Neighborhood (6.1 mil/0.5), Bobishola (5.6 mil/0.4), NCIS (6.8 mil/0.4) and NCIS: Hawaii (4.9 mil/0.3) all dipped a bit, with Hawaii matching its demo low.

THE CW | An eventful episode of All American (550K/0.2, TVLine reader grade “A-“; read post mortem) hit and tied season highs. On-the-bubble Homecoming (400K/0.1) in turn ticked up to match its second-best audience of the season.

NBC | Leading out of an AGT: All Stars clip show (4.2 mil/0.5), an airing of the September 2018 Magnum P.I. reboot pilot (1.8 mil/0.3) matched Quantum Leap‘s most recent performance in the time slot. (Magnum Season 5 premieres this Sunday at 9/8c, with two episodes).

FOX | Fantasy Island (2 mil/0.2) and Alert: MPU (1.9 mil/0.3) were both steady in the demo, with the former posting its second-largest audience of the season so far.

