Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Sets Release Date — Watch Teaser

We finally know when Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will premiere.

Netflix announced Tuesday during a virtual Bridgerton fan event that the prequel series will launch on Thursday, May 4.

The streamer also unveiled a new teaser, which you can check out above, as well as several first-look photos (see below).

Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, the show explores how the young Queen’s marriage to King George “sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton,” per the official synopsis.

Sex Education’s India Amarteifio will play the titular character, and newcomer Arsema Thomas is set to portray a young Lady Danbury, who “uses Charlotte’s arrival to find her own way into society.”

Meanwhile, Golda Rosheuvel will reprise her Bridgerton role as the older Queen Charlotte, along with Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton and Hugh Sachs as Brimsley. Additionally, Corey Mylchreest (The Sandman) will take on the role of a young King George and Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones) will play Princess Augusta.

The cast also includes Sam Clemmett (Cherry) as a young Brimsley, Freddie Dennis (The Nevers) as Reynolds, Richard Cunningham (The Witcher) as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim (Nancy Drew) as Adolphus, Rob Maloney (Casualty) as the Royal Doctor and Cyril Nri (The Witches) as Lord Danbury.

Showrunner and writer Shonda Rhimes executive-produces the series with longtime creative collaborator Betsy Beers and director Tom Verica.

Will you be tuning in?