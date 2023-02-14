Heartstopper Creator Teases a Larger Role for [Spoiler] and Drops a Big Hint About the Netflix Hit's Inevitable End

Don’t panic, Heartstopper fans — the end is not near. But ahead of Season 2 of Netflix’s LGBTQ+ hit, series creator Alice Oseman, on whose comics the show is based, admits that she already knows how she’ll wrap up the love stories of Nick and Charlie and their friends.

“I’ve known for ages exactly how Heartstopper is going to end,” she tells Attitude Magazine. In fact, “it’s been really helpful to have that like endpoint for me to kind of build towards.”

Since the fifth and final volume in the Heartstopper series of books is not yet out, “I’m not going to spoil anything,” she adds, “but I mean, it’s a happy ending. I feel like everyone knows that.”

In the show’s more immediate future, Oseman says that we can expect to get to know Tobie Donovan’s lovable bookworm Isaac much better. “Definitely. I think Isaac has a lot more to him than we’ve seen already. I’m really looking forward to seeing more of his story in future seasons.”

Released in April 2022, Heartstopper was such an insta-smash that the following month, Netflix renewed it for not one but two seasons. In addition to winning rave reviews — including from TVLine — the series picked up five awards at the first Children’s and Family Emmys, including Outstanding Young Teen Series. Production on Season 2 has concluded, but as yet, there is no release date.

Are you relieved that Nick and Charlie’s story will have a happy ending? Looking forward to more Isaac? Drop your Season 2 hopes below.