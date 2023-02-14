Dead Ringers: Rachel Weisz-Starring Amazon Series Gets Release Date

Prime Video’s “modern take” on David Cronenberg’s Dead Ringers will have you seeing double this April, it was announced on Tuesday morning.

The streamer has set a Friday, April 21 release date (for all six episodes), as well as released some first photos of star and EP Rachel Weisz playing OBGYN twins Beverly and Elliot Mantle in the psychological thriller.

Created, written and executive-produced by Emmy nominee Alice Birch (Normal People), this updated take on the 1988 film that starred Jeremy Irons finds Weisz playing twins “who share everything: drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes — including pushing the boundaries of medical ethics –in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women’s health care to the forefront.”

The cast also includes Britne Oldford (The Umbrella Academy) as Genevieve, Poppy Liu (Hacks) as Greta, Michael Chernus (Severance) as Tom, Jennifer Ehle (1923) as Rebecca and Emily Meade (The Deuce) as Susan.

EP Sean Durkin directed the first two episodes and co-directed the last; the other directors for the six-episode season are Karyn Kusama (Jennifer’s Body), Karena Evans (P-Valley), and Lauren Wolkstein (Y: The Last Man).

