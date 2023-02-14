Ben McKenzie Eyes TV Return in ABC Medical Drama The Hurt Unit

TV vet Ben McKenzie (The O.C., Southland, Gotham) is plotting a TV comeback via the ABC medical drama pilot The Hurt Unit, TVLine has confirmed. TV's 25 Best Pilot Episodes

From Promised Land creator Matt Lopez and ex-SEAL Team showrunner John Glenn, the potential series is described as a “cutting-edge medical drama about a highly skilled team of trauma surgeons and nurses who race into the field to treat the patients who won’t make it to the hospital in time. When the sick and the injured can’t get to the ER, the Hurt Unit (Hospital Urgent Response Team) brings the ER to them.”

McKenzie will star as Danny, a self-made surgeon and head of the elite HURT Unit who “must make split second decisions in the most harrowing circumstances, often at risk to his own life,” per the official character description. “While unquestionably a hero, Danny is also a pathological risk-taker who seems headed for a serious comeuppance. His deepest bond is with his teammates — first-class professionals who share his passion, some would say obsession, for saving lives.”

Prolific TV director Marc Webb (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Limitless, Why Women Kill) will helm the pilot.