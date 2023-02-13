Leslie Grace Opens Up About Batgirl Movie Being Deemed 'Not Releasable': The Scenes I Saw Were 'Incredible'

Six months after saying just a few words about Batgirl being shelved, Leslie Grace has elaborated on Warner Bros. Discovery’s decision — as well as the recent suggestion that the standalone superhero movie was “not releasable“ to a degree that it would have “hurt” those involved in making it. New DCU TV Slate Includes Booster Gold, Wonder Woman Prequel

Batgirl, as reported last summer, was done filming but awaiting the addition of visual effects. Originally developed as an HBO Max exclusive, the DC film instead wound up with no showcase of any kind when Warner Bros. Discovery pivoted away from straight-to-HBO Max movie releases and locked into a theaters-only model. As such, WBD decided to “disappear” the $90 million movie and use it as a tax write-off, as the company labors to pay down billions in debt.

Peter Safran, who along with producing partner/filmmaker James Gunn are the new heads of DC Studios (fka DC Films), very recently weighed in on WBD CEO David Zaslav’s decision to shelve Batgirl, saying, “I saw the movie, and there are a lot of incredibly talented people in front of and behind the camera on that film. But that film was not releasable…. I actually think that Zaslav and the team made a very bold and courageous decision to cancel it, because it would have hurt DC. It would have hurt those people involved…. It would not have been able to compete in the theatrical marketplace; it was built for the small screen.”

In an in-depth Q&A with our sister site Variety, Grace shared that when she first heard of Batgirl‘s cancellation, “I thought I was getting punked, but it checked out. Then came hysterical laughter like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me?’”

Grace said that “we were expecting XYZ amount of support and money to expand scenes — to do pickup shots and those kinds of things,” so to instead learn that the film was being left to die on the vine “in the interest of writing down some debt… really stung.”

As for Safran’s “not releasable” comment, Grace said that she only saw the incomplete film that was put forth for testing — “There were a bunch of scenes that weren’t even in there” — “But the film that I got to see, with the scenes that were there, was incredible. There was definitely potential for a good film, in my opinion.”

Grace told Variety, “I haven’t heard” from new DC Studios bosses Safran and/or Gunn. “But I wish them the best on all the plans that they’ve got rolling out.”

And if any of those plans require Batgirl’s services…? (As Safran himself said last month, “Batgirl’s a character that inevitably we will include in our story.”)

“I can’t speak too much about a future for Batgirl or guarantee anything,” Grace hedged. “The last thing that I would want to do is give folks any kind of inkling of something that I have not much control over — as we’ve learned.”

“What I find most lamentable is that now a whole generation of little girls are going to have to wait longer to see a Batgirl and say, ‘Hey, she looks like me,’” Grace shared. “That makes me sad. I know how good she was. And I know what this would mean to so many people.”