Star Trek: Picard: How to Watch the Third and Final Season

You will not want to miss Jean-Luc Picard’s final adventures, which begin to unspool this month. If you need a reminder on where and when to get the 10-episode farewell season into your eyeballs, here is how to make it so.

Star Trek: Picard will launch its third and final season on Thursday, Feb. 16, on Paramount+. The series features Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and follows him through the next chapter of his life. Seasons 1 and 2 are already available for streaming on Paramount+.

How to Stream Stark Trek: Picard Season 3 Online

Star Trek: Picard is a Paramount+ original, so it is available exclusively on the streaming platform. If you subscribe to Paramount+, you will have access to the first and second seasons of the series, as well as all seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation and Paramount+ originals such as Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Prodigy. The streamer also offers other original series including Wolf Pack, Tulsa King, 1923, Mayor of Kingstown and Criminal Minds: Evolution, movies like Teen Wolf: The Movie, Devotion and Top Gun: Maverick, and live sports action from the NFL on CBS, UEFA Champions League and March Madness (punctuated by highlights, replays and expert analysis via CBS Sports HQ).

Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers for accessing the service on its own, as well as a bundle option. If you sign up for Paramount+, you can choose between the Essential plan with ads for just $4.99 per month; this plan does not include your local live CBS station, but NFL on CBS and UEFA Champions League will be available via separate live feeds. Paramount+ currently offers subscribers the option to save 16% by committing to a year-long subscription for $49.99.

You can watch with no ads by subscribing to the Premium plan for just $9.99/month, or save by paying $99.99 for an annual plan. (The Premium plan does include your local live CBS station). Live TV streams will still have commercials, and a few shows include brief promotional interruptions to keep you in the loop on new and upcoming Paramount+ programming.

Paramount+ offers the option for users to bundle with a Showtime subscription, giving you access to the premium cabler’s own library of original series including Yellowjackets, Your Honor, George and Tammy and more. With Showtime, you can also stream critically acclaimed films such as Everything Everywhere All at Once, which is nominated for 11 Academy Awards. For $11.99/month (or $119.99/year) you can subscribe to the Essential plan + Showtime bundle which offers the same terms as the basic Essential plan. Or, opt for the Premium plan + Showtime bundle which is $14.99/month (or $149.99/year) with the same terms as the basic Premium plan.

What Is Star Trek: Picard About?

In the series’ farewell run, a desperate message from a long-lost friend draws Admiral Jean-Luc Picard into the most daring mission of his life, forcing him to recruit allies spanning generations old and new. This final adventure sets him on a collision course with the legacy of his past and explosive, new revelations that will alter the fate of the Federation forever. The final season will introduce two new cast members: Ed Speleers (Outlander, YOU) as a character who aids Beverly Crusher’s medical efforts on worlds Starfleet has forgotten, and Todd Stashwick (12 Monkeys, Riches) in the recurring role of the U.S.S. Titan‘s captain.

