Amber Ruffin to Play Her Own Non-Evil Twin in NBC Pilot — What Could That Mean for Her Peacock Talk Show?

Amber Ruffin is finally stepping into the role she was born to play: her own twin.

NBC has given a pilot order to Non-Evil Twin, a multi-cam comedy written, executive-produced and starring Ruffin as a woman “forced to step in to her sister’s role as the leader of a Fortune 500 company despite knowing little about business and even less about the way her sister has been running the corporation,” according to the official logline.

Kenny Smith is also writing the Universal Television project, executive-producing alongside Jenny Hagel.

Ruffin currently hosts her own late-night talk show, The Amber Ruffin Show, on Peacock, which returned for its third season in September 2022. TVLine hears that the streamer will continue to develop special episodes of the talk show, similar to the five already released for season three.

Though Ruffin is best known to many for her work on Peacock and on Late Night With Seth Meyers, she has appeared in a number of scripted comedy series. Her TV resume includes roles on Girls5Eva, Drunk History, Tuca & Bertie, Detroiters and Key & Peele.

