The Flash Breaks the Universe in Movie Trailer Featuring Two Barry Allens, Multiple Batmans and One Supergirl

Barry Allen works with Barry Allen to fix a broken, metahuman-less universe in the first trailer for the DC movie The Flash, which is (finally) hitting theaters this summer.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn shared the trailer on Twitter Sunday evening, ahead of its anticipated airing during Fox’s Super Bowl telecast.

Set to hit theaters on June 16 (following multiple delays), The Flash has Ezra Miller reprising the speedster role they previously played most meaningfully in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, but also via cameos for the Arrowverse’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover and Peacemaker.

In addition to Miller (in a dual role), the Flashpoint storyline-inspired film’s cast also includes Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Sasha Calle (The Young and the Restless) in her debut as Supergirl, and Michael Shannon and Antje Traue returning to their Man of Steel roles of General Zod and Faora-Ul.

Additionally, Ben Affleck is joined by at least one other familiar Batman in the trailer above….

Miller’s The Flash is one of a handful of projects that predate the new DC Universe that will be taking shape in the coming years. Gunn and Safran on Jan. 31 revealed the 10 movie and TV projects that will kick off their plan with a phase dubbed “Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters.” On the TV front, there are Booster Gold, Green Lantern and Amanda Waller series in the works, as well as a Wonder Woman prequel set on Themyscira before Diana was born, while the big screen offerings include new takes on Superman, Batman (with Damian Wayne’s Robin), Supergirl and Swamp Thing.

Will you be speedstering to the local moviehouse come June 16?