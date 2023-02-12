Puppy Bowl 2023: Meet the Adorable, Adoptable Players in This Year's Game

The fur will fly on Sunday as more than 100 wet-nosed competitors come together for the biggest little football game of the year — Puppy Bowl XIX. Puppy Bowl 2023 Photos: Meet the Players

For the 19th year, Team Ruff and Team Fluff will battle for guts, glory and, of course, that elusive Wayfair “Lombarky” trophy. The three-hour event will showcase “more puppies, more animal shelters and rescues and more inspiring adoption stories” than any previous year, according to Animal Planet.

Dan Schachner is returning for his 12th year refereeing the Puppy Bowl, with sportscasters Steve Levy and Taylor Rooks also coming back to give play-by-play commentary throughout the big game (which is helpful because, let’s be real, these pups have no idea what they’re doing).

Now for the question on everyone’s mind: Which of these precious pooches are up for adoption, and how do I take them home? (Actually, that was two questions, but we’ll allow it.) Throughout the broadcast, Pedigree will present “Adoptable Pup” segments in which 11 shelters from across the country will present one of their dogs that’s available to adopt during the game.

But why should the dogs have all the fun? Three additional shelters will introduce adoptable kittens during the Puppy Bowl’s all-cat Kitty Halftime show midway through the game.

The main — sorry, mane — event begins Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2/1c on Animal Planet. The game can also be streamed on Discovery+.

Click here to check out the massive assemblage of dogs participating in this year’s Puppy Bowl, then drop a comment with your favorite(s) below.