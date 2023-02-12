Derek Jeter Joins Fox MLB Team for 2023 Season — Watch Video

Fox Sports announced on Sunday that former New York Yankee shortstop Derek Jeter will join its MLB broadcast team to cover the 2023 season.

Jeter will work alongside other MLB vets such as David Ortiz and onetime Yankees teammate Alex Rodriguez.

Jeter helped the Yankees collect five championship rings throughout his 20-season career, between 1995-2014. He earned numerous other accolades throughout his career, including being named MVP of the 2000 World Series. He served as the Yankees’ team captain from 2003-2014 and was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020.

Jeter and his fellow Fox Sports broadcasters will be tasked with covering a particularly notable season. In 2023, every single MLB team will compete against each other for the first time in modern league history. (Typically, the game schedule skews toward competitions between division opponents.)

Regular season games will commence on March 30, with spring training starting later this month.

The announcement came amid Fox’s pre-pre-Super Bowl coverage on Sunday, which will be hosted by the network later in the evening. When asked if he would be rooting for the Chiefs or Eagles in the Big Game, Jeter said he was “hoping for a good game” and that he was “trying to be politically correct.”