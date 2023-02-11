Ratings: S.W.A.T. Eyes 45-Month High in Viewers; WWE, Fire Country Lead Night

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown led the night in the demo while CBS’ Fire Country lit up the largest audience. TVLine's Renewal/ Cancellation Forecast

CBS | S.W.A.T. drew its largest overnight audience (5.62 million viewers) since May 2019, but dipped in the demo (with a 0.4 rating). Fire Country (6.3 mil/0.5) and Blue Bloods (6 mil/0.4) were both steady in the demo and each drew their second-largest audiences of the season.

FOX | SmackDown (2.3 mil/0.6) was steady.

NBC | Lopez vs. Lopez (1.9 mil/0.2) and Young Rock (1.3 mil/0.2) were steady.

THE CW | Penn & Teller: We Dare You toFool Us! (620K/0.1) lost some viewers while Criss Angel’s Magic With the Stars (360K/0.1) was steady.

