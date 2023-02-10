×

Thursday Ratings: The Chase Goes Low; Ghosts and Todd Eye Audience Highs

Chase Ratings Low ABC
Courtesy of ABC

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Young Sheldon and Ghosts led Thursday in the demo, with the former also delivering the night’s largest audience.

CBS | Young Sheldon was steady in the demo (with a 0.6 rating) and delivered its best audience in over a year (7.5 million viewers). Ghosts (6.8 mil/0.6) and So Help Me Todd (5.2 mi/0.4) were also steady in the demo while drawing their best audiences ever. CSI: Vegas (3.6 mil/0.3) dipped in the demo but copped its second-best audience of the season.

ABC | A double helping of The Parent Test did 2 mil/0.3 and then 1.7 mil/0.3, after which The Chase (1.8 mil/0.2) slipped to series lows.

FOX | Hell’s Kitchen (averaging 2.2 mil/0.4) was flat with its finale.

NBC | NFL Honors drew 2.5 mil and a 0.4.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. This is only an exhibition, this is not a competition. Please, no wagering.

