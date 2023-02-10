Swarm: Donald Glover's Horror Thriller Gets Amazon Release Date and a Haunting New Teaser — Watch

Hear that buzzing sound? That’s the sound of Donald Glover blowing our minds again with another one-of-a-kind creation.

The Atlanta auteur is back with a mysterious new Prime Video series, Swarm, that debuts with all episodes on Friday, March 17, TVLine has learned. The streamer also released a first-look teaser — which you can watch above — that sheds a little light, though not much, on what the show is all about.

Amid a persistent buzzing sound, we see star Dominique Fishback (The Deuce) as Dre, a seemingly disturbed young woman who is obsessed with a Beyoncé-like pop idol. (Dre is a member of the pop idol’s fan army known as the #Swarm.) We hear her repeatedly asking someone, “Who is your favorite artist?” — and possibly committing serious acts of violence, stalking a victim with an axe and mopping up a bloody crime scene. Is she murdering anyone who dares to question the supremacy of her favorite singer?

Glover serves as co-creator and executive producer on Swarm, along with Janine Nabers, who serves as showrunner and worked with Glover on Atlanta along with credits on Watchmen and UnREAL. Glover will also direct the pilot.

