Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne: How to Watch the 'Unfiltered' Docuseries

Cara Delevingne‘s new docuseries promises to take you on a global sex adventure. Here’s how to stream Planet Sex this Valentine’s Day.

In Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne, the actress and model over the course of six episodes takes viewers on an immersive journey across the world to examine questions about gender and sexuality. Delevingne puts her mind and body on the line to discover what makes us all human while talking about her own sex life publicly for the very first time.

How to Watch Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne on Streaming

All six episodes of the Carnival Row star’s new series will be available to stream starting Tuesday, Feb. 14 on Hulu. When you subscribe, you also gain access to tons of Hulu originals including Only Murders in the Building (on which Delevingne guested in Season 2), The Kardashians, The Handmaid’s Tale, Fleishman is in Trouble and more. Hulu also streams shows like ABC’s Abbott Elementary and Fox’s 9-1-1 the day after they air, as well as offers a library filled with older shows like Killing Eve and How I Met Your Mother.

HULU STREAMING: SIGN UP NOW

($7.99/month; $14.99/month for Hulu with no ads)



Hulu offers two different subscription tiers for accessing the service on its own, as well as three bundle options (plus a “hack” for signing up through Disney+). If you sign up for Hulu, you can choose between the Basic plan with ads for $7.99 per month, or the Premium plan for ad-free streaming and the option to download titles for on-the-go-viewing for $14.99 per month.

Hulu offers three bundle options to help you save if you’re subscribing or want to subscribe to Disney+ and ESPN+. For $12.99 per month, you can subscribe to the Trio Basic bundle which bundles Hulu with Disney+ and ESPN+ all with ads. (both with ads). Or, if you want to bundle the three streamers and avoid ads on Disney+ and Hulu programs, opt for the Trio Premium bundle which is $19.99 per month. (Keep in mind, even with Trio Premium, you’ll receive ads when streaming on ESPN+.)

Now, if you’re the kind of person who misses the unpredictability of channel surfing, Hulu also offers a live TV bundle. For $69.99 per month, you can subscribe to the Hulu + Live TV bundle. This plan includes Hulu’s streaming library in addition to over 85 TV channels (eliminating the need for cable TV). You can record programs with an unlimited DVR as well as stream on ESPN+ and Disney+. (This plan includes ad interruptions on all the streaming platforms and live TV.)

But what if you only want Disney+ and Hulu? Where’s that bundle? Here’s the secret: sign up for Hulu through the Disney+ website with the Duo Basic bundle. And for just $9.99 per month, you can stream the entire Disney+ and Hulu libraries with ads.

What Is Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne About?

Planet Sex promises an unfiltered, authentic examination of human desire and sexuality, as the LGTBQ+ icon visits Los Angeles, Tokyo, Berlin and Barcelona to meets people like and unlike herself and discover all that the world has to offer. From creating a porn film based on her own fantasies (rather than male desire) to attending a women-only sex party, Delevingne takes you along for it all.

WATCH THE PLANET SEX TRAILER BELOW:

(If you sign up for a service through our links, TVLine may earn a commission.)