TVLine Items: Three Days Stars Exit, Ripley Series Moves to Netflix and More

Three prominent Salem residents are putting the soapy locale in their rearview mirrors.

Lindsay Arnold, who has portrayed Sweet Bits co-owner Allie Horton on Days of Our Lives since 2020, has finished filming her run on the Peacock drama, according to Soap Opera Digest. It’s not yet known when her final episodes will air.

And Arnold isn’t the only Days star crafting an exit strategy. The magazine also reports that both halves of supercouple #WilSon — that’d be Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and Sonny Kiriakis (Zach Tinker) — will leave town sometime during next week’s run of episodes.

Days of Our Lives streams weekdays at 6 am on Peacock.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Ripley, the limited series adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s novels starring Fleabag‘s Andrew Scott, is moving from Showtime to Netflix, our sister site Deadline reports. The eight-episode series stars Scott as grifter Tom Ripley, with Johnny Flynn and Dakota Fanning set to co-star.

* Lily Rabe (American Horror Story) has joined the cast of the Apple TV+ limited series Presumed Innocent, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, per Deadline. Also joining the cast: Nana Mensah (13 Reasons Why), Matthew Alan (Snowfall), Kingston Rumi Southwick (9 Full Moons) and newcomer Chase Infiniti.

* Stephanie Hsu and James Hong will reunite with their Everything Everywhere All at Once co-stars Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan as guest stars on the Disney+ series American Born Chinese. Also set to guest-star: Ronny Chieng, Poppy Liu, Jimmy O. Yang, Leonard Wu, Lisa Lu and Rosalie Chiang. Watch a new teaser for the series, debuting this spring:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?