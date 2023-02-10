Cody Longo, From Days of Our Lives and Make It or Break It, Dead at 34

Actor Cody Longo, who appeared on Days of Our Lives as well as Make It or Break It, has died, according to our sister site Variety. He was just 34 years old.

Longo was found dead at his home in Austin, Texas on Wednesday after his wife Stephanie Clark called police to check on him while she was at work at a local dance studio. (TMZ first reported the news.) Longo and Clark had three children together.

“Cody was our whole world,” Clark said in a statement. “The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you.”

Longo joined the Days cast in 2011, playing Nicholas “Nikki” Alamain for a total of eight episodes. He also played Nicky Russo on Season 1 of the ABC Family teen gymnast drama Make It or Break It. His longest-running TV role was on the Nick at Nite/TeenNick soap Hollywood Heights, where he played rock star Eddie Duran. His other TV credits include Nashville, CSI: NY and The Catch.

“Cody was a dear friend for over a decade, before he was a client,” Longo’s representative Alex Gittelson said in a statement. “My heart breaks for his beautiful family. He had taken some time away from acting to pursue music and spend more time with his family in Nashville, but we had kept in touch regularly and he was excited to get back into acting this year. Cody was such a loyal, loving and talented person, and he will be greatly missed.”