TVLine Items: Sulphur Springs Return Date, Weeknd Concert Trailer and More

Something spooky is headed to Disney Channel’s Secrets of Sulphur Springs next month.

The tween series will kick off its third season on Friday, March 24 at 8/7c, with two new episodes. (Watch a teaser above.)

In the upcoming season, “a new ghost checks into room 205 and starts wreaking havoc around The Tremont,” per the official synopsis. “After learning the evil presence will ruin their lives by 2024, the kids race to solve a tangled mystery in the past that may hold the key to defeating the ghost in the present and saving the Dunns and the Campbells from a very bleak future.”

Secrets of Sulphur Springs will be followed by the premiere of newest Disney Channel series, Saturdays, which will air two episodes weekly and follows teen Paris Johnson and her roller-skate crew, We-B-Girlz, on their journey to becoming Goldens, the top skaters in Chicago.

* The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards (host TBD) will air Monday, Sept. 18 on Fox. A week prior, the Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place over two nights — on Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10 — and air on FXX at a later date. Nominations will be announced Wednesday, July 12.

* RuPaul’s Drag Race will return to 90-mintue episodes, beginning Friday, March 10 at 8 pm, the show announced.

* Peacock’s limited-series adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s Apples Never Fall has cast Sam Neill (Jurassic Park) as Stan, husband to Annette Bening’s Joy Delaney.

* HBO has released a trailer for The Weeknd: Live at SoFi Stadium. The concert special — which was filmed during the U.S. leg of The Weeknd’s 2022 After Hours Til Dawn Tour — premieres Saturday, Feb. 25 at 8 pm.

* Paramount+ has released a trailer for School Spirits, a new YA drama starring Peyton List (Cobra Kai) and premiering with its first two episodes on Thursday, March 9:

