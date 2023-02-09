Luther: The Fallen Sun Trailer: Idris Elba Partakes In a Deadly Game of Cat and Mouse — Plus, Get Release Date

Idris Elba’s Luther is breaking free to hunt down a maniac.

In the new trailer for the movie Luther: The Fallen Sun (which hits theaters Friday, Feb. 24, and streams on Netflix Friday, March 10), “a gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Elba) sits behind bars,” reads the official description. “Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary.”

In the clip embedded above, we catch our first glimpse of the cat and mouse game that’s about to go down, as Luther attempts to evade his own capture, while fulfilling his duty as “a copper.” But the clock is ticking as Luther puts his life on the line once again in order to put yet another villain behind bars.

The film also stars Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha), Andy Serkis (The Batman) and Dermot Crowley (Star Wars: Return of the Jedi), who returns as Martin Schenk. It is, of course, a continuation of the award-winning TV series that aired Stateside here on BBC America for five seasons between 2010-2019. The full series is currently available to stream on Hulu.

Series creator Neil Cross writes the new film, while Jamie Payne (who helmed all of Season 5) returns to direct. Cross and Elba produce alongside Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, David Ready and executive producers Dan Finlay, Brendan Ferguson, Miki Emmerich, Kris Thykier and Priscilla Parish.

Watch the trailer by pressing PLAY above (and view new photos below), then tell us: Will you be watching Luther‘s renaissance on the big screen or will you wait for streaming?