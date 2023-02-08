Zatima Faces New Temptations and Old Flames in Season 2 Trailer — Watch

When it comes to Zac and Fatima’s relationship, you’re only getting half the story on Sistas.

TVLine has an exclusive first look at the trailer for Season 2 of Tyler Perry’s Zatima, which continues to throw curveballs at the newly engaged couple, including another ex from Zac’s past and a new man with eyes (and arms) for Fatima.

Per the official logline, “Zac and Fatima’s relationship is challenged on a whole new level” in Season 2. “Zac deals with internal discord which is only exacerbated after seeing his mother, Gladys, whom he hasn’t seen in quite a long time. Fatima begins to question herself and if she’s really what Zac needs when she can’t get through to him about dealing with past issues.”

Zatima‘s cast includes Devale Ellis as Zac, Crystal Renee Hayslett as Fatima, Cameron Fuller as Nathan, Remington Hoffman as Bryce, Nzinga Imani as Angela, Jasmin Brown as Deja, Guyviaud Joseph as Tony, Danielle LaRoach as Belinda and Marquita Goings as Valerie.

Season 2 of Zatima premieres Thursday, March 16 on BET+, with two new episodes dropping every Thursday afterwards.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look at Zatima Season 2, then drop a comment with your hopes for the titular couple.