Tuesday Ratings: Night Court Dips Again, ABC Leads Big 4 SOTU Coverage

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC (as it did last year) led broadcast-TV’s coverage of President Biden’s second State of the Union address, averaging 3.2 million total viewers. Memorable TV Presidents

CBS was close behind with an average audience of 3 million, followed by NBC’s 2.7 million and Fox’s 1.5 million.

Compared to last year’s Big 4 cume, this year’s SOTU audience was down 18 percent. (Cable news ratings trickle in much later in the day, and will be folded in once available. Probably.)

Elsewhere on Tuesday night:

NBC | Leading into the SOTU, Night Court (4.3 million viewers/0.5 demo rating) dipped for a fourth straight episode since its well-watched debut, while American Auto (2.3 mil/0.3) held steady.

FOX | 9-1-1: Lone Star (3.7 mil/0.4) slipped to series lows.

THE CW | Pending adjustment due to SOTU coverage in some markets (such as mine!), a fresh episode* of The Winchesters (310K/0.1) slipped to a new audience low.

* Except in L.A. market, which ran back-to-back reruns

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. This is only an exhibition, this is not a competition. Please, no wagering.