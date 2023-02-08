The Night Agent Adaptation From Shield Creator Shawn Ryan Gets Netflix Release Date and Teaser — Watch

Netflix has set a release date and revealed its first teaser for The Night Agent, the upcoming action-thriller from The Shield creator Shawn Ryan.

Based on the 2019 novel by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent (which premieres with all 10 episodes on Thursday, March 23) follows “a low level FBI Agent (played by The Big C‘s Gabriel Basso) who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings,” reads the official description, “until the night that it does, propelling him into a fast moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office.”

Luciane Buchanan (Filthy Rich) plays Rose Larkin, the civilian who makes the call in question after finding out that her aunt and uncle are not who they claim to be. The series also stars Hong Chau (Watchmen) as the president’s powerhouse chief of staff, and Sarah Desjardins (Yellowjackets) as the teenage daughter of the Vice President who’s looking to escape his shadow.

Rounding out the cast are Fola Evans-Akingbola (Call My Agent), Eve Harlow (The 100), Enrique Murciano (Bloodline), Phoenix Raei (Stateless) and DB Woodside (24) as a Secret Service agent returning to the fold after a long hiatus.

Ryan serves as creator, showrunner and executive producer, with Seth Gordon, Marney Hochman Julia Gunn and Jamie Vanderbilt on board as additional EPs.

