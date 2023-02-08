Nicole Kidman to Play Kay Scarpetta in Adaptation of Patricia Cornwell Novels

Aussie Oscar winner Nicole Kidman has landed the plum role of Virginia medical examiner Kay Scarpetta in a TV series adaptation of the popular Patricia Cornwell novels.

Furthermore, our sister site Deadline is reporting, Oscar nominee Jamie Lee Curtis will play Kay’s flighty sister Dorothy (aka the mom of the forensic whiz’s niece Lucy).

The Amazon Studios and Blumhouse co-production reportedly is on the cusp of a two-season, straight-to-series order at Prime Video, though the streamer is not commenting on Deadline’s report.

Both Kidman and Curtis (whose Comet Pictures back in 2021 secured rights to the Kay Scarpetta novels) will also be EPs on the series, while Liz Sarnoff (Barry) reportedly will serve as writer/showrunner.

Cornwell’s tagliatella bolognese-loving Scarpetta character was first introduced in 1990’s Postmortem, and has appeared in more than 20 novels since then — most recently, Livid: A Scarpetta Novel (which hit shelves in October 2022).

As recently as 2009, Angelina Jolie was circling a big-screen franchise revolving around the Scarpetta character, while Demi Moore was briefly attached to the role back in the early 1990s.

What do you think of Kidman’s reported casting as Scarpetta? And who’s your pick to play plucky Lucy?