Colman Domingo Conspiracy Thriller The Madness Set at Netflix

Colman Domingo has officially lined up his next project with Netflix’s just-announced conspiracy thriller The Madness.

In the eight-episode limited series from Stephen Belber (The Laramie Project), media pundit Muncie Daniels (Domingo) “must fight for his innocence and his life after he stumbles upon a murder deep in the Poconos woods,” reads the streamer’s official description. “As the walls close in, Muncie strives to reconnect with his estranged family — and his lost ideals — in order to survive.”

Clément Virgo (Greenleaf) is set to direct and executive produce the first two and last two episodes.

“The Madness is a fresh take on the conspiracy thriller, turning the genre on its head with its multi-layered characters, propulsive action and swift pace,” said Vice President of Scripted Series, Netflix, US and Canada Peter Friedlander in a statement. “We are proud to have such a powerhouse team assembled to bring this dynamic story to life for Netflix viewers around the world.”

Just last year, Domingo won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Ali in HBO’s Euphoria. His other credits include Fear the Walking Dead, The Knick, Nash Bridges, Law & Order: Criminal Intent and The Twilight Zone, among others. He is also a Tony Award nominee for the Broadway musical The Scottsboro Boys, in addition to a Laurence Olivier Award recipient.

Belber serves as co-showrunner and executive producer on The Madness alongside VJ Boyd. Additional EPs include Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and Kaitlin Dahill.

