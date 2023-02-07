The Goldbergs First Look: AJ Michalka's Lainey Returns... to Reunite With Barry?

A blast from Barry’s romantic past is coming back again on The Goldbergs.

AJ Michalka is set to reprise her role as Barry’s ex-fiancée Lainey Lewis in an upcoming episode of the long-running ABC comedy, TVLine has learned exclusively.

In the installment — titled “Two-Timing Goldbergs” and airing Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 8:30/7:30c — Lainey comes to Jenkintown to meet Erica’s baby, Muriel Goldberg-Schwartz. While Erica couldn’t be more excited for her best friend’s visit, her husband Geoff “is worried that Lainey’s return will cause chaos in Barry’s life, which is quickly written off by Erica as paranoia,” reads the official synopsis. But that all changes when the couple spots “Barry suspiciously visiting the Lewis home! After a series of hilarious misunderstandings, the truth is revealed.”

Lately, Barry has been in a relationship with Geoff’s sister Joanne, but like Geoff and Erica, we can’t help wondering if Lainey’s presence in Jenkintown might reignite some sparks between her and Barry.

Michalka heavily recurred during The Goldbergs‘ first two seasons before being promoted to series regular in Season 3. She departed the show in 2019 to headline the ’90s-set spinoff Schooled, which was cancelled after two seasons. Since then, Michalka has visited The Goldbergs on more than one occasion, most recently appearing last season in the episode “The Steve Weekend,” which found Barry coming face-to-face with his ex-girlfriends and their current boyfriends during Erica and Geoff’s joint bachelor/bachelorette party.

The Goldbergs fans, check out TVLine’s exclusive first-look photos of Lainey’s return below, then hit the comments to let us know if you’re rooting for a romantic reunion between her and Barry!



