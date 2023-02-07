America's Got Talent Magician Scott Alexander Dead at 52 — Full Statement

Scott Alexander, a magician who competed in Season 6 of America’s Got Talent, died earlier this week after suffering a stroke. He was 52.

The tragic news was shared by Alexander’s wife Jenny on Instagram: “I lost my husband yesterday,” she wrote. “My kids lost their father. He suffered a stroke while working on a cruise ship in St Kitts and did not make it home to us. We are shattered. Please hold us in your prayers.”

Jenny actually served as her husband’s assistant on AGT in 2011 for an act in which she appeared seemingly out of thin air, making quite an impression on then-judges Howie Mandel, Sharon Osbourne and Piers Morgan. Unfortunately, Alexander was eliminated in the quarterfinals.

While discussing his craft on AGT, Alexander once said, “Sometimes people ask me what it takes to create a really good illusion. Well, it takes an awful lot of practice, a little bit of luck and sometimes, you’ve just got to pray about it.”

Alexander later appeared in the second season of Penn & Teller: Fool Us in 2015, joining forces with fellow AGT alum The Magic of Puck for a special double act.

Hit PLAY on the video above for a refresher on Alexander’s time on AGT.