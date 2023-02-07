Ratings: The Neighborhood and NCIS Lead Monday, All American Grows

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ The Neighborhood led Monday in the demo, while NCIS copped the night’s biggest audience. Cancellation Jitters: Network Shows in Limbo

CBS | The Neighborhood (with 6.1 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating) and NCIS (7 mil/0.4) both dipped in the demo, while Bobishola (5.7 mil/0.5) and NCIS: Hawaii (5 mil/0.4) were steady.

NBC | AGT: All Stars (4.7 mil/0.5, read recap) and Quantum Leap (1.7 mil/0.3, read post mortem) were both steady in the demo.

ABC | The Bachelor (2.8 mil/0.5) dipped, while The Good Doctor (3.1 mil/0.3) held steady.

FOX | Fantasy Island (1.7 mil/0.2) was steady in the demo, but Alert: Missing Persons Unit (1.7 mil/0.2, get finale date) dipped to match its series low.

THE CW | All American (515K/0.1) ticked up to its second-best audience of the season, whereas bubble show Homecoming (380K/0.1) dropped some eyeballs.

