Great Expectations Adaptation From Peaky Blinders Creator Steven Knight Gets Hulu Release Date

On this, the anniversary of Charles Dickens’ birthday, a release date has been announced for Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight’s limited series adaptation of the classic novel Great Expectations.

The six-part series produced by FX and BBC will premiere Stateside on Hulu on Sunday, March 26, with its first two episodes. (The BBC will air the series in the UK, while other international releases via the likes of Star+ and Disney+ will be announced at a later date.)

Great Expectations is described by the Cliffs Notes I absolutely definitely never used in high school (I swear, Mrs. Price!) as the coming-of-age story of Pip, an orphan who yearns for a greater lot in life — until a twist of fate and the evil machinations of the mysterious and eccentric Miss Havisham shows him a dark world of possibilities. “Under the great expectations placed upon him, Pip will have to work out the true cost of this new world and whether it will truly make him the man he wishes to be,” the series synopsis tells us.

A key art poster was unveiled along with the release date, and it features the aforementioned Miss Havisham (played by The Crown‘s Olivia Colman) ensnaring her pawns, Pip and Estella (Dunkirk‘s Fionn Whitehead and The Tourist‘s Shalom Brune-Franklin), in the headdress she still wears from her wedding that never was. One can also spy memorable elements from the Dickens classic, including the decaying Satis House, clocks stopped at 20 minutes to nine, and the prison ship and manacles that led Magwitch to Pip, thus setting the story in motion.

In addition to Colman, Whitehead and Brune-Franklin, the limited series’ cast also includes Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows), Ashley Thomas (24: Legacy), Johnny Harris (Fortitude), Hayley Squires (The Essex Serpent), Owen McDonnell (Killing Eve), Trystan Gravelle, Laurie Ogden, Rudi Dharmalingam, Tom Sweet and Chloe Lea.

Peaky Blinders creator Knight serves as a writer and also an executive producer alongside Tom Hardy, Ridley Scott, Dean Baker, David W. Zucker and Kate Crowe.