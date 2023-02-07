TVLine Items: Fawlty Towers Revival, MTV Movie & TV Awards Date and More

A new duo is moving into Fawlty Towers.

Original series creator and star John Cleese and his daughter Camilla Cleese are developing a revival of the classic British comedy, which they will write and star in, our sister site Variety reports.

Fawlty Towers, which aired two six-episode seasons on the BBC in the 1970s, featured John Cleese as Basil Fawlty, the owner of the show’s titular hotel, which he ran alongside his wife Sybil. In the update, the “over-the-top, cynical and misanthropic” Basil and the daughter he just discovered he had will “tempt fate and team up to run a boutique hotel.”

Matthew George, Rob Reiner, Michele Reiner and Derrick Rossi will executive-produce the project for Castle Rock Television. An outlet is not yet attached to the revival.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* The re-combined MTV Movie & TV Awards will air live as one ceremony, honoring both scripted and unscripted TV, on Sunday, May 7, from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles.

* David E. Kelley’s Presumed Innocent Apple TV+ limited series, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, has added Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick), Renate Reinsve (The Worst Person in the World) and O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale) to its cast, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Apple TV+ has released a trailer for Liaison, a six-episode French and English-language thriller starring Vincent Cassel (Westworld) and Eva Green (Penny Dreadful). It premieres with its first episode on Friday, Feb. 24, followed by a new installment each Friday through March 31.

