Showtime, George Clooney to Adapt Hit Spy Drama Le Bureau des Légendes

Showtime has said, “Mais oui!” to a straight-to-series order for an adaptation of the hit French spy drama Le Bureau des Légendes, with George Clooney on board to executive-produce as well as direct.

Created by Eric Rochant and airing for five seasons from April 2015 to 2020, Le Bureau centered on the daily life and missions of agents within France’s principal external security service — the “Bureau of Legends” — who are responsible for training and handling deep-cover agents on long-term missions in areas with French interests. Living under false identities for years, these agents’ missions are to identify and recruit good intelligence sources.

Back in 2019, the New York Times hailed Le Bureau as one of the Best International TV Shows of the Decade, while NPR opined in June 2020 that “it may well be the best TV show in the world right now.”

Showtime’s take, which is currently titled The Department, “will follow in the great tradition of Homeland, one of the most successful and brand-defining shows at Showtime,” said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO at Showtime and Paramount Media, said in a statement. “Just as Homeland elevated global espionage to new heights, The Department will take viewers even deeper into a world of intrigue and subterfuge with complicated characters who struggle with their own demons as they fight existential threats to the nation and the world.”

Production is slated to start later this year.