Matthew McConaughey to Voice an 'Ass-Kicking' Secret Agent Elvis Presley in Netflix Adult Animated Series

Matthew McConaughey is set to voice a very different version of The King in Agent Elvis, an adult animated action-comedy series co-created and executive-produced by Priscilla Presley and John Eddie.

In Agent Elvis, which is on track for a March 2023 release date, McConaughey will portray a fictionalized Elvis Presley, one who is a “global superstar by day, ass-kicking vigilante by night” who eventually joins a secret agency as Agent Elvis.

The action-comedy follows Presley as he “trades in his jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves – all while holding down his day job as the King of Rock and Roll,” according to the show’s official logline.

Even in animation, Elvis remains recognizable. The iconic singer’s animated look will be brought to life with the help of Robert Valley, and Agent Elvis’ wardrobe is designed by legendary fashion designer John Varvatos.

The series announcement comes after the biographical film Elvis achieved box office and critical success in 2022, earning eight Academy Award nominations and bringing Elvis’ memory back to the forefront of public imagination.

McConaughey is best known for his work in films like Dallas Buyers Club, Magic Mike, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Mud. His last television role was nearly 10 years ago in the first season of the HBO anthology series True Detective.

McConaughey is an executive producer on the project alongside Mike Arnold, who also serves as showrunner and head writer.