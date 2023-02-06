Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur: How to Binge Marvel's New Animated Series

Step aside, Mayor Eric Adams. Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur are leading their own effort to protect New York City’s Lower East Side. Here’s how to stream Marvel’s newest animated series.

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, as they work together to protect the city from danger. The first six episodes (of 16) will be available to stream Wednesday, Feb. 15 on Disney+, to be followed by two additional drops over the next few months.

How to Watch Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur on Streaming

The first episode of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur actually airs on Disney Channel this Friday, Feb. 10 at 8/7c, followed by weekly releases. But if you want to binge the first half-dozen episodes, they will hit Disney+ on Wednesday, Feb. 15 and be available to anyone who subscribes to one of the family-friendly streamer’s subscription plans. If you’re interested in Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, you might also like The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Zootopia+ and the upcoming Up offshoot Dug Days, all of which are Disney+ Originals. When you subscribe to Disney+, you also gain access to the canonical Marvel Cinematic Universe, including more than two dozen feature films, multiple specials and original series such as WandaVision, Loki, Hawkeye and She-Hulk. Disney+ also offers scores of other TV shows and films from the worlds of Star Wars (including the original series The Mandalorian, The Bad Batch and Andor), Disney, Pixar and National Geographic.

($7.99/month; $10.99/month for Disney+ with no ads)



Disney+ offers two different subscription tiers for accessing the service on its own, as well as three bundle options. If you sign up for Disney+, you can choose between the Basic plan (with ads) for $7.99 per month, or the Premium plan for ad-free streaming and the option to download titles for on-the-go-viewing, for $10.99 per month.

Disney+ offers three bundle options to help you save if you’re already subscribing or want to subscribe to Hulu and ESPN+. For $9.99/month, you can subscribe to the Duo Basic plan which bundles Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads). Or, opt for the Trio Basic plan which is $12.99/month and bundles Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ with ads. Now, if you want to avoid ad interruptions during Hulu and Disney+ programs, Disney offers the Trio Premium bundle for $19.99/month; that plan also offers downloadable titles for on-the-go watching. (Keep in mind, even with Trio Premium, you’ll receive ads when streaming on ESPN+.)

What Is Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur About?

Based on the hit comic books, Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows a super-smart and super-spunky 13-year-old named Lunella Lafayette (voiced by Diamond White) and her unlikely companion: a gigantic T-Rex dubbed Devil Dinosaur (Fred Tatasciore). With Lunella’s brains and Devil Dinosaur’s brawn, the duo set out to protect New York City’s Lower East Side from dangerous monsters and creatures, all while keeping Devil Dinosaur a secret from her family.

The regular voice cast also boasts Alfre Woodard, Libe Barer, Sasheer Zamata, Jermaine Fowler and Gary Anthony Williams, while exec producer Laurence Fishburne, Omid Abtahi, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Michael Cimino, Indya Moore and Craig Robinson all recur. The guest voice roster features Gideon Adlon, Pamela Adlon, Anna Akana, Ian Alexander, Alison Brie, May Calamawy, Andy Cohen, Wilson Cruz, Daveed Diggs, Asia Kate Dillon, Luis Guzmán, Maya Hawke, Jennifer Hudson, Dr. Mae Jemison, Josh Keaton, June Diane Raphael, Paul Scheer, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Cobie Smulders, Wesley Snipes and Tajinae Turner.

WATCH THE MARVEL’S MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR TRAILER BELOW:

