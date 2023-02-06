TVLine Items: Bear Star Visits Abbott, Brady Sets Fox Sports Start and More

We hope Abbott Elementary‘s Janine likes beef sandwiches.

The Bear breakout Ayo Edebiri will guest-star on the aforementioned ABC comedy as Ayesha, the sister of Quinta Brunson’s Janine, EW.com reports.

Throughout the series, Janine has discussed with other characters the difficult relationship she has with Ayesha. This Wednesday’s Valentine’s Day episode (airing at 9/8c) will briefly introduce audiences to Ayesha, who will reappear later in the season.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Tom Brady announced Monday that beginning in fall 2024, he will become a sports broadcaster for Fox Sports alongside announcer Kevin Burkhardt, our sister site Variety reports. Brady will also “serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives,” Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch stated.

* HBO Max’s The Last of Us had roughly 7.5 million viewers tune into its fourth episode, a 17 percent increase from last week’s episode. This marks the third week of continuous growth across all its available streaming platforms.

* Black Panther: Wakanda Forever gave Disney+ its most watched Marvel film premiere globally, based on hours streamed in its first five days of release.

* Gemma Arterton (The King’s Man) will star in and executive-produce Funny Woman, which is based on a book by Nick Hornby, Variety reports. The series will follow the life of Arterton’s Barbara, a former beauty queen who turns to comedy during the 1960s.

* FX/BBC has released the first teaser for its adaption of the famed Charles Dickens novel Great Expectations. The limited series stars Olivia Colman (The Crown) as Miss Havisham and Fionn Whitehead (Dunkirk) as Pip.

