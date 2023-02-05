Sam Smith and Kim Petras Perform 'Unholy' at 2023 Grammys — Watch

One of the most inescapable songs of the year just led to one of the Grammys‘ most talked-about moments. Grammy Awards 2023: Full List of Winners

Sam Smith and Kim Petras took the stage on Sunday to perform “Unholy,” shortly after it won the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. And an introduction from Madonna? Iconic.

And while we’re discussing special appearances, we should also note that several RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni appeared on stage with Smith and Petras, including Season 7 winner Violet Chachki and Season 13 finalist Gottmik.

Watch footage of Smith and Petras' 2023 Grammys performance below:

[Performance] Sam Smith y Kim Petras interpretando “Unholy” en los #GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/Kl0aH9655Y — Top Music Universe (@TopMUniverse) February 6, 2023

Smith and Petras recently brought their ubiquitous TikTok track to Saturday Night Live, where Petras emerged from underneath Smith’s dress.

Smith previously won four Grammy Awards, all in 2015: Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album for In the Lonely Hour, and Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Stay With Me.” Smith received two additional nominations that year — Album of the Year for In the Lonely Hour and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Stay With Me.”

In addition to Petras and Smith, other big names performing at this year’s Grammys include: Bad Bunny, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, DJ Khaled, Fridayy, Harry Styles, Jay-Z, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Lil Wayne, Lizzo, Luke Combs, Mary J. Blige, Maverick City Music, Mick Fleetwood, Quavo, Rick Ross, Sheryl Crow, Smokey Robinson, Steve Lazy and Stevie Wonder.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards were broadcast live on CBS from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, with former Daily Show anchor Trevor Noah serving as host for the third year in a row.

