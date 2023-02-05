Harry Styles Performs 'As It Was' at 2023 Grammy Awards — Watch Video

Two years after winning his first Grammy Award, Harry Styles returned to music’s biggest stage for a performance of his TikTok-friendly single “As It Was.” Grammy Awards 2023: Full List of Winners

This marks the second Grammys performance of Styles’ career, having first opened the 2021 ceremony with a memorable rendition of “Watermelon Sugar.” The leather outfit, the sultry dance moves, the boa that may or may not have been made from genuine Grinch hide — we couldn’t forget any of it if we tried.

Watch footage of Styles’ 2023 Grammys performance below, which we’ll replace with official video if/when it becomes available:

Harry Styles, As It Was (Live at the 2023 #GRAMMYs) [2023] pic.twitter.com/X7JDwzxtUw — b 📂 (@sheeshgwsmedia) February 6, 2023

Styles was nominated for six Grammys this year: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Music Video for “As It Was,” and Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Harry’s House. He won his first Grammy, Best Pop Solo Performance for “Watermelon Sugar,” in 2021. That same year, he was also received a Best Music Video nomination for “Adore You” and a Best Pop Vocal Album nod for Fine Line.

Prior to releasing music as a solo artist in 2016, Style spent several years as part of the boy band One Direction, which was formed by Simon Cowell (or possibly by Nicole Scherzinger, depending upon whom you ask) on The UK’s The X Factor in 2010.

Along with Styles, other big names performing at this year’s Grammys include: Bad Bunny, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, DJ Khaled, Fridayy, Jay-Z, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Kim Petras, Lil Wayne, Lizzo, Luke Combs, Mary J. Blige, Maverick City Music, Mick Fleetwood, Quavo, Rick Ross, Sam Smith, Sheryl Crow, Smokey Robinson, Steve Lazy and Stevie Wonder.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards were broadcast live on CBS from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, with former Daily Show anchor Trevor Noah serving as host for the third year in a row.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards were broadcast live on CBS from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, with former Daily Show anchor Trevor Noah serving as host for the third year in a row.