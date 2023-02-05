Grammys Live Stream: Watch CBS' Official 2023 Red Carpet Pre-Show

The 65th Grammy Awards are finally here. Well, almost. Before we can get to the biggest night in music, we must first get through the biggest carpet in music. Grammy Awards 2023: Full List of Winners

As for who we can expect to see on this year’s carpet, all eyes will be on the biggest nominees: Beyoncé, whose nine nominations now tie her with husband Jay-Z for the most total career nods (88!); followed by Kendrick Lamar, who boasts eight; and Adele and Brandi Carlile, each of whom have seven nominations.

We’ll also be on the lookout for this year’s high-profile Grammy performers, including Bad Bunny, Bonnie Raitt, Chris Stapleton, Harry Styles, Kacey Musgraves, Kim Petras, Lizzo, Luke Combs, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Sheryl Crow, Smokey Robinson, Steve Lacy and Stevie Wonder.

Not to mention the massive collection of hip-hop icons assembling to celebrate the genre’s 50th anniversary: Busta Rhymes, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Future, Ice-T, Lil Wayne, LL Cool J, Method Man, Missy Elliott, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Questlove, The Roots, Run-DMC and Salt-N-Pepa — and that’s not even everybody.

Watch the official Grammys red carpet live stream, beginning at 6:30/5:30c, below:

We are LIVE from the #GRAMMYs red carpet! Don't miss a moment of the action… 🤩https://t.co/NECQ0C0voH — CBS (@CBS) February 5, 2023

Airing live at 8 pm on CBS from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, this year’s Grammys are being hosted by third timer Trevor Noah.

Who are you most excited to see? Drop a comment with your favorites below.