Grammys Live Stream: Watch Official 2023 Premiere Ceremony

With a total of 91 awards to hand out on Sunday, the Grammys can’t afford to limit itself to a single televised event. Enter the Premiere Ceremony.

Streaming live at 3:30/2:30c, the Randy Rainbow-hosted event will give out the first awards of the year. In fact, more Grammy winners will be announced during the Premiere Ceremony than during the main event, which will air live at 8 pm on CBS.

The Premiere Ceremony will also feature performances from an eclectic group of artists across virtually every genre: Anoushka Shankar, Arooj Aftab, The Blind Boys of Alabama, Bob Mintzer, Buddy Guy, Carlos Vives, La Santa Cecilia, Madison Cunningham, Maranda Curtis, Samara Joy and Shoshana Bean.

Celebrity presenters at the Premiere Ceremony include Amanda Gorman, Arturo O’Farrill, Babyface, Domi and JD Beck, Jimmy Jam, Judy Collins, Malcolm-Jamal Warner and Myles Frost.

Beyoncé has the honor of being this year’s most-nominated artist with nine nods to her name, followed by Kendrick Lamar with eight, and Brandi Carlile and Adele with seven apiece. Another fun fact: Beyoncé has now been nominated for a total of 88 Grammys, tying with husband Jay-Z for the title of most-nominated performer in Grammys history.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch the Grammys Premiere Ceremony live stream