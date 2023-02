Welcome to Saturday Night Live‘s exclusive five-timers club, Woody Harrelson.

The actor — whose latest movie, Triangle of Sadness, was nominated for three Oscars — will host SNL on Feb. 25. Jack White will serve as musical guest.

This will mark Harrelson’s fifth turn as SNL emcee, following stints in 1989, 1992, 2014, 2019.

Harrelson’s return to Studio 8H was announced during this weekend’s Pedro Pascal-hosted show.