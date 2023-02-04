The Flash EP Weighs In on Ezra Miller Movie, Avows 'Grant Gustin Will Always Be The Flash for a Certain Generation'

Not long after Grant Gustin ends his nine-season TV run as The Flash, that other Barry Allen will get a big-screen showcase, in the DC Studios film starring Ezra Miller.

Set to hit theaters on June 16, The Flash has Miller reprising the speedster role they previously played in Zack Snyder’s Justice League and via cameos for the Arrowverse’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover and Peacemaker. The Flashpoint storyline-inspired film’s cast also includes Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Sasha Calle making her debut as Supergirl, and Michael Shannon and Antje Traue returning to their Man of Steel roles of General Zod and Faora-Ul. Additionally, Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will play variations of Batman.

Speaking with TVLine this week, Eric Wallace, showrunner for The CW’s The Flash, said he had not yet been afforded a peek at the movie, “but yes, I will be the first person in line. I literally can’t wait to see it.”

Because when it comes to The Flash, the more the Barry-er, Wallace asserts.

“I do believe there’s a world for all things Flash — Elseworlds, TV, movie… whatever. I just love the character so much,” Wallace opined. “Grant [Gustin] will always be the Flash for a certain generation in the same way that for my generation Christopher Reeve was Superman. That doesn’t mean I’m not excited to see Michael B. Jordan play a Black Superman — I can’t wait for that — or for the other Supermans, like Henry Cavill or Brandon Routh. I love them all, but I grew up with Christopher Reeve. So there’s a whole group of folks who are going to grow up saying, ‘Grant was my Flash.’ But then there’ll be a new generation of folks that say, ‘Ezra Miller, they are my Flash, too.'” The New DC Universe's TV and Movie Plans

Miller’s The Flash is one of a handful of projects that predate the new DC Universe that will be taking shape in the coming years. New DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran this week revealed the 10 movie and TV projects that will kick off their plan with a phase dubbed “Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.” On the TV front, there are Booster Gold, Green Lantern and Amanda Waller series, plus a Wonder Woman prequel set before Diana was born, while the big screen offerings include new takes on Superman, Batman, Supergirl and Swamp Thing.

So we had to ask Wallace, who’s written DC comic books as well: Which of these new DC projects most pique your interest?”

“I’m the world’s biggest Swamp Thing fanatic,” he shared, “so without question the fact that they’re going to do another Swamp Thing movie with a big budget. Ohhhh! I was literally like, ‘Please call me. Please call me. I would love to write on that. Let me help you.’ I am not only a Swamp Thing fanatic, but I know a thing or two about character, and writing.”

